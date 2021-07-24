A Solar-Powered Bicycle Is Invented By Two Young Tamil Nadu Brothers

A teenage couple from Tamil Nadu's Sivagangai district has developed a solar-powered bicycle. The bicycle can ride up to 30 kilometers and may also be used as a regular bicycle. Veeraguruharikrishnan of12 years old, and Sampathkrishnan of just11 years old, are brothers from the Sivagangai College Road neighborhood. Veeraguruharikrishnan, the eighth-grader at Thirupuvanam private school, and Sampathkrishnan, the seventh-grader at Sivagangai school, are the sons of Veerapathiran and Ammani.



With their bicycles in hand, the brothers resolved to do something. They created an environmentally friendly solar-powered motorized bicycle and equipped it with relevant elements such as the battery, engine, and solar panels that they purchased.

While sharing the experience, Veeraguruharikrishnan explained that how duringcycling on vacation during the lockdown and watching YouTube, they get theconcept of inventing something fresh from the things they alreadyown. All varieties of bicycles can be converted to this format. It just costs Rs 10,000, which includes the bicycle. He also added that it can go up to 30 kilometres when exposed to sunshine and can be operated after being charged for 5 hours. Based on the existing design, the bicycle will only travel at a speed of 25 to 35 km/h when the switch is turned on.