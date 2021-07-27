Top
A Trending Video Gets Viral As Baby Elephants Enjoy Splashing In Dirt

Viral video of baby elephants playing in mud
Viral video of baby elephants playing in mud

  A trending video of several elephants enjoying a mud bath has quickly gone popular on social media.
  The trending video of the infant elephants has received over 19,000 views and a number of likes and retweets.

After being released on Twitter by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust on Sunday, a trending video of several elephants enjoying a mud bath has quickly gone popular on social media. In Kenya, the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust operates an orphan elephant rescue and rehabilitation program. Sheldrick Wildlife shared a video of three baby elephants playing in the mud and taking a bath in their latest post.

Elephants need mud baths because it not only cools their bodies but also produces a protective coating on their skin that protects them from the sun's rays and bug bites. Elephants have sensitive skin, so mud baths keep them from being sunburned. The description for the photo reads Muddy happiness looks like this. The trending video of the infant elephants has received over 19,000 views and a number of likes and retweets. It was well-received by social media users.

According to one user, everyone is having a great time. 'Absolutely beautiful,' says another commenter. Several users started giving their opinions in the comment section, some of them are given below





