A woman In England Hospitalized After Eating Mango Pickle

According to a report, a woman who ate a mango pickle was left needing urgent surgery when the fruit's seed punctured and became lodged in her throat. The event happened in Surrey, and the woman rushed to the local Epsom Hospital's emergency room, complaining that she was having problems swallowing after eating the fruit.

However, the unnamed 57-year-old woman was turned away by the medical professionals. The experts were unable to comprehend how such harm could result from a delicate fruit like mango.

The sources further explained that the woman was examined by a doctor and was discovered to be drooling while yet being able to swallow. In addition, no "foreign body" was discovered during the inspection by the doctors. Instead, the woman was informed that gastritis might be to blame and asked to come back if she got worse.

However, after four days, she returned with symptoms of sepsis and was unable to swallow. A CT scan was performed later, and it revealed an oesophageal tear and air in her chest.

However, another source added that the woman was then hospitalised for a week after undergoing an urgent procedure to remove the seed. An investigation was prompted by the woman's complaint to the hospital trust regarding the care she received. The incident led the hospital to update its advice for people who have been consuming soft fruits.