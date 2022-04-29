A10-Year-Old Boy Cycles 2,500 Kilometres To Spread Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Message

Arav Bharadwaj, a 10-year-old child, has gone on an amazing journey. He is from Delhi and has undertaken to ride 2500 kilometres to propagate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's message of national unity. On April 14, he set out from Moirang, Manipur.

Indian National Army (INA), also known as 'Azad Hind Fauj,' hoisted the tricolour in the city. As a result, the young Class 6 student was inspired by Bose's role to the independence movement and decided to honour him in the greatest way possible. In Indian history, both the day and the location are extremely significant. After freeing Manipur from British domination, Netaji's Indian National Army (INA), also known as 'Azad Hind Fauj,' hoisted the tricolour in the city. As a result, the young Class 6 student was inspired by Bose's role to the independence movement and decided to honour him in the greatest way possible.

Arav Bharadwaj was inspired by Subhas Chandra Bose's struggle. His grandfather used to tell him stories about him, which piqued his interest even more.

According to sources, he said that his grandfather used to tell me stories about our liberation heroes while he was in Class 2. He gave me a number of books regarding the country's struggle for independence. Netaji and his fight for the country motivated me at the time. He went on to say that on Netaji's 125th birthday, he wanted to do something to honour his bravery. This is all the more astonishing as India celebrates 75 years of independence, dubbed 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' by the government.

Shortly after, Bharadwaj presented his plan to his family, who enthusiastically agreed. Atul M Bharadwaj, his father, chose to accompanying him on this voyage. On April 14, it began in Moirang, Manipur. They arrived in Alipurduar, West Bengal, on Tuesday with the goal of visiting the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

With his effort, Arav Bharadwaj wishes to offer a rich tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose. Bharadwaj, who is sharing the message of national unity, aspires to enlist the Indian Army in the future because he wants to serve his country and fight valiantly to protect it.