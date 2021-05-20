Ajay Munot Set An Example For Others To Save Lives By Donating Plasma For 14 Times

Ajay Munot of Pune is a Corona warrior who has set a record for plasma donation. Many lives could be saved as a result of Ajay Munot's selfless efforts. This is the first time a person has donated plasma 14 times in their life.



Although many people are fighting for their lives to survive the COVID pandemic, some are willing to risk their own lives to save others. Ajay had set an example for the people and had motivated others as well to come forward to help others and try to save the lives of others.

Several SOS messages and plasma donation needed messages are flooded in different social media platforms. In the meantime, Ajay Munot, a survivor of COVID donated his plasma for the first time in the last year, August 26, just after his recovery from COVID after 28 days.

After donating for the first time, he received the news of the patient getting recovered that inspired him. He got infected again with the virus in June 2020.

In his video, he appealed to people to donate plasma whenever they can as it is the best way to help any Covid patient.

He also talked about the false interpretations people are carrying in regards to plasma donations. He assured that no one will feel weak or sick after donating plasma. He also mentioned that he had donated 14 times and will be donating the 15 times as well.

He was honored by the certificate as well.