Auto Driver In Delhi Grow Rooftop To Keep His Passengers Cool

Mahendra Kumar, an autorickshaw driver in Delhi, is attracting attention as he navigates the city's narrow streets. As portions of India are engulfed in a heatwave, his unusual solution of battling the heat is gaining acclaim across the country.

Kumar's autorickshaw has a rooftop garden to help his passengers cool in the blazing heat. Passengers and passers-by flock to the 48-year-unique old's movable garden to film films and take photos while riding in the automobile.



Whereas yellow and green three-wheelers are common on the streets of the capital, Kumar's vehicle with a rooftop garden is attracting notice thanks to two mini-coolers and fans fitted inside. Kumar said he is frequently rewarded with extra rewards as tips for his exceptional out-of-the-box client service.

He added that he got this idea around two years ago, during the height of the summer season. He said that if he could grow some plants on the roof, it would keep my car cool and provide relief to my passengers from the heat.

He has more than 20 species of bushes, crops, and flowers growing on his rooftop garden, and he claims that his initiative is helping the environment. He collected seeds from friends and the roadside and planted them on his autorickshaw's roof after covering it with a mat and some dirt. Kumar further claimed that other car drivers have approached him for advice on how to wow their customers.