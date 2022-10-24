Ayodhya Achieved A New Record By Lighting Up Over 15L Diyas

Ayodhya set a new record with the simultaneous lighting of 15.76 lakh diyas at Ram Ki Paidi on the banks of the Saryu on Sunday evening. To ensure the success of the occasion, 19,000 volunteers distributed 17 million clay lanterns over 37 Ram Ki Paidi ghats in the temple city.

The Guinness Book of World Records required that only diyas that were lighted for five minutes or longer be included in the final statistics. In addition, all of the diyas have to be lit in the allotted 40 minutes.

Guinness Book of World Records certificate that was later presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. At the time the record was set, there were about 50,000 people at the ghats, and the number continued to rise until late in the day. Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, received the certificate that was later presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As the event's primary guest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attended, all entry points and access routes to the Paidi were closely supervised. Thousands of people who had congregated in Nayaghat, however, began to arrive at Paidi when Modi, governor Anandiben Patel, and chief executive Yogi Adityanath left the location. At all the venues where PM Modi oversaw the events, entry was restricted to pass holders alone. At 5:15 p.m., the volunteers were given the go-ahead to begin lighting the ghats; nonetheless, it took them an additional 40 minutes to complete their task before beginning to withdraw.

Furthermore, at the conclusion of the programme, the Uttar Pradesh government paid respect to Lata Mangeshkar while Ram bhajans from her repertoire played in the background. A spectacular laser show that covered the skies at the finale was in store for the audience.