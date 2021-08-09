Bicycle Evangelist From Bengaluru Inspired Several To Help People In Need

The pandemic had locked the lives in their own home for the sake of their own survival, in the meantime, several people had put their life at risk and came out of their houses to feed or deliver medicines to the people in need. They were known as the 'Relief Riders' although some have referred to themselves as 'angels on bikes.'Similarly, a group of cyclists with Sathya Shankaran, the bicycle evangelist in Bengalurusince March 2020 had taken the initiative. He is the bicycle evangelist and one of the founders of finding the idea. Relief Riders, a volunteer-run organization, has grown to 14 cities and over 750 riders, catering to the needs of older persons.



Sathya explaining his journey stated that during the first lockdown, someone pinged him on Twitter asking a question that what the cyclist of Bengaluru was doing, which instantly clicked him and he landed on one of the WhatsApp groups that includes all the ambassadors about the idea of helping the people in need. Then one of them pitch the idea of a relief rider and started the group with six people, later increased to 20 volunteers and within the end of two months, the number increased nearly 80.

The group of cyclists became inspirational for several people as they were the first group of cyclists to chose for the first time to use their skills to support families impacted by COVID. This effort, which spread across the country, went on to motivate many common citizens to take the initiative and help the needy in the dire situation of the pandemic. Given their constraints, such as age, health, curfew, and financial resources, these cyclists consider themselves blessed to be able to assist. Their selflessness is spreading hope and bringing people together through the comfort of humanitarian aid.

Getting inspired by, Arshel Akhter of Guwahati and his team of local cyclists announced on social media in May 2021 that they would deliver food and essential supplies to the elderly and COVID-infected persons. Within the first two weeks, the Relief Riders of Guwahati had attracted 16 volunteers to their mission. These unsung heroes on wheels have risked infection in order to save people's lives.

Meanwhile, an initiative is also taken by Spotify to praise their efforts and pay tribute to put their life at risk for saving others. Spotify has produced a show called Ruk Jaana Nahi, hosted by Indian film actor Rajkummar Rao, to honour the combined efforts of such COVID warriors. During these tough circumstances, the renowned host engages in chats with ordinary folks who went out of their way to help others. The video podcast begins with a poem composed by songwriter Swanand Kirkire and performed by the host to honour this spirit. Following that, there are additional audio and video stories about people who have discovered exceptional methods to exhibit strength in the face of adversity.