Billie Eilish Is The Youngest Person To Achieve "Triple Crown"

At the age of 20 years and 99 days, Billie Eilish from USA, b. 18 December 2001 has earned the "triple crown" of film music honors.



The "triple crown" of film music prizes involves winning an Oscar, a Golden Globe, and a Grammy for music composed expressly for a film.

Eilish won the awards for her marvellous song "No Time to Die," which she wrote for the new James Bond film of the same name, featuring Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, and Lea Seydoux.

Eilish received Best Original Song at the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, 2022, following winning Best Song Written for Visual Media at the 63rd Grammy Awards on March 14, 2021, and Best Original Song at the 79th Golden Globe Awards on January 9, 2022 - all for "No Time to Di," reported The Guinness World Record

Hans Zimmer supplied orchestral arrangements for Eilish's song, which she co-wrote with her brother Finneas O'Connell. Zimmer was also nominated for an Academy Award in 2022 for Best Original Score for the sci-fi film Dune (USA, 2021). Stephen Lipson and O'Connell collaborated on the track's production.

The feat was made much more spectacular when Eilish and O'Connell presented the song together at the Oscars, which were held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, USA.









Eilish is furthermore the youngest musician to produce and record a James Bond theme song, having written and recorded the song at the age of 18.

Although Eilish is the youngest individual to win the "triple crown" of the cinema music awards, she is not the first singer to do it thanks to a legendary Bond tune.

Grammy Awards However, Eilish also holds a number of other accolades, including being the youngest person to win Record of the Year at the Grammy Awards and the youngest solo artist to receive Album of the Year at the







