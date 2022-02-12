Boy From USA Holds New Guinness World Record For The Jenga Record By Removing 32 Blocks

Nate McEvoy, a 16-year-old from Wausau, Wisconsin, has set a new Guinness World record for removing the most Jenga bricks in one minute.

On September 9, 2021, he successfully removed 32 blocks and reassembled them on top of a Jenga tower without it collapsing. Nate had previously set the record with 25 blocks, but he wanted to try for it again.

Nate had to experiment with several tactics to figure out what pattern he should remove the blocks in for this record attempt.

He explained that the training wasn't tough, but figuring out the best approach to remove the blocks fast and efficiently took a lot of practise. Despite his unsteady hand, he was still able to beat my previous mark.

For as long as he can remember, Nate has desired to own a Guinness World Records title. Nate, on the other hand, didn't just stop at one record. The adolescent has five Guinness World Records titles on his name. It included that in one minute, the majority of Jenga blocks were removed (32). In 30 seconds, most LEGO® bricks can be removed from a baseplate and handled in the hand (22). In one minute, make the most blindfolded fidget spinner passes (125). In one minute, the majority of hammer flips are completed (103)and the quickest way to make a 15-cup pyramid (2.55 seconds).

In September 2021, Nate smashed all of these records in less than a week.

Nate previously held the world record for the most LEGO® bricks lifted from a baseplate and held in the hand in 30 seconds, similar to the Jenga record.

He originally set this record on November 18, 2020, when he removed and held 20 LEGO® bricks, before improving to 22. Nate has never won any of the other three titles he has won throughout his record-breaking spree.