Bravo! Indian Army: Meet the Indian Army who help delivering premature baby

Indian Army is always at help.Two Indian Army doctors helped a woman deliver baby during a train journey on Sunday.

Indian Army is always at help Two Indian Army doctors helped a woman deliver baby during a train journey on Sunday. Army doctors, Captain Lalitha and Captain Amandeep of 172 Military Hospital facilitated in the premature delivery of a passenger while travelling on Howrah Express.

When a pregnant woman boarded the Howrah Express train today, little did she know that her journey would spring the biggest surprise of her life?

The woman went into premature labour even as the train was on the move. As luck would favour, she got immediate help from Indian Army doctors who were aboard the same train. helpsThe doctors ' Captain Amandeep and Captain Lalitha of 172 Military Hospital ' ensured a successful delivery on Howrah Express, with both the mother and baby reported to be safe.



Railway Minister Piyush Goyal lauded the two Indian Army doctors for their prompt facilitation of safe premature delivery of a baby on board a running train. He took to Twitter to express his appreciation for the "compassion and professionalism" of the two doctors.

