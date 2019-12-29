Bravo! Indian Army: Meet the Indian Army who help delivering premature baby

Indian Army is always at help Two Indian Army doctors helped a woman deliver baby during a train journey on Sunday. Army doctors, Captain Lalitha and Captain Amandeep of 172 Military Hospital facilitated in the premature delivery of a passenger while travelling on Howrah Express.

When a pregnant woman boarded the Howrah Express train today, little did she know that her journey would spring the biggest surprise of her life?

The woman went into premature labour even as the train was on the move. As luck would favour, she got immediate help from Indian Army doctors who were aboard the same train. helpsThe doctors ' Captain Amandeep and Captain Lalitha of 172 Military Hospital ' ensured a successful delivery on Howrah Express, with both the mother and baby reported to be safe.





Captain Lalitha & Captain Amandeep, #IndianArmy 172 Military Hospital, facilitated in premature delivery of a passenger while traveling on Howrah Express.

Both mother & baby are hale & hearty.#NationFirst#WeCare pic.twitter.com/AFQGybwJJ6 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) December 28, 2019





Railway Minister Piyush Goyal lauded the two Indian Army doctors for their prompt facilitation of safe premature delivery of a baby on board a running train. He took to Twitter to express his appreciation for the "compassion and professionalism" of the two doctors.

Here's what Twitterati is saying:

proud of u sisters ❤️ — Naweed. (@Spoof_Junkey) December 28, 2019

दोनों रणरागीनी, दिल से सलाम आपको🙏 — Rajveer Tambe Patil (@TambePatil1) December 28, 2019

Indian army at Ur service 24x7 selflessly, salute and respect🙏 — pallab panigrahi (@pallabbablu) December 28, 2019

Always on duty... Indian Army... — 🅱️🅰️🅱️🅰️....Ⓜ️SDian (@vikshi1311) December 28, 2019

Bravo Captains. You are perfect blend and example of strength and kindness.



Our Army always comes as savior at all times and situations. Respectful bow



Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — sangeeta nair (@CharuvillyNair) December 28, 2019

My "SHEROES" — NouNouN (@NouNouN14) December 28, 2019

Excellent. Salute to their spirit. @adgpi thank you so much — Common Man🇮🇳 (@thoughts_etched) December 28, 2019

Good job.. Thank you very much — राहुल यादव (@RahulLeo2368) December 28, 2019