British Man Achieved New Guinness World Record For Deadlifts With 129Kgs With Middle Finger

A British man, Steve Keeler, 48 years old, set a new Guinness World Record for the heaviest single-finger deadlift with 129.49 kg deadlift.According to Guinness World Records, the martial artist, lifted six iron weight discs in Ashford, Kent with his middle finger.

Keeler says he's been doing karate since he was 18 years old, but it was only four years ago that he started strength training.

His journey started when Briton lifted weights with a single finger during one of his training sessions and realised that the world record was only about 10 kg heavier than what he had lifted at the time.The fitness freak then set his sights on the Guinness World Record.

Keeler's attempt was successful, breaking the previous world record of 268.3 pounds set by Armenian Benik Israyelyan in 2012. Keeler dedicated the feat to the memories of his late stepfather, according to the record-keeping organisation.

He stated that he was concentrating on his strength training, and this record would be dedicated to everything he had taught him.

