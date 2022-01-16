Cafe From Hyderabad Is Selling Ice Cream With 24K Gold Worth For Rs 500

Huber & Holly, a cafe in Hyderabad, serves ice cream with a 24k gold topping. The price of this luxury ice cream, named as the Mini Midas, is Rs. 500 without taxes. Abhinav Jeswani, a food blogger, documented a video of making of this ice cream. The preparation started with the shopkeeper putting ice cream on a chocolate cone. Then he covers it with a sheet of gold and a few cherries.



Since its publication, the video has received 2.9 million views, 230k likes, and hundreds of comments. Many people mocked the ice cream's exorbitant pricing.

Food preparation with gold has been started back as it all began with Gold Biryani, and from then, there was no turning back. Shenaz Treasury, an actor, VJ, and travel vlogger, presented people to gold ice cream previous year. She presented everyone to Scoopi Cafe's 'Black Diamond' ice cream, that is offered in a Versace bowl. This ice cream is the utmost expensive since it is produced with fresh vanilla beans and contains 23-carat edible gold, as well as saffron and black truffles. The Dubai's Scoopi cafe offering the 'Black Diamond' costs Rs 60,000. While the cafe's charcoal ice cream is another treat that contains edible gold. The dish is black with gold accents and has a majestic appearance.