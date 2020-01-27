Top
Trending :
Home  > OffBeat

Canada Man Comes up With Ingenious Idea, Rescues Frozen Kittens With Hot Coffee: isn't it beautiful?

Canada Man Comes up With Ingenious Idea, Rescues Frozen Kittens With Hot Coffee: isn
Highlights

Kendall grabbed his cup of hot coffee from his car and carefully poured it near the tails of the cats to let the snowmelt.

Kendall grabbed his cup of hot coffee from his car and carefully poured it near the tails of the cats to let the snowmelt.

In Alberta, Canada three cats were abandoned in the snow by some unknown person. Kendall Diwisch, a Canadian oil worker spotted them and fount out that those poor felines had their feet and tails frozen to the ground.

Kendall freed one cat by removing its tail out of the frozen ground. However, he was facing problem to freed out the other two kittens.

So, he thinks about a brilliant idea and went back to his car to grab his cup of hot coffee and carefully poured it near the tails of the cats to let the snowmelt. Later, Kendall took all three felines to his house and fed them.

Kendall had asked if anyone would want to adopt the kittens by sharing a video on his Facebook account.

To update his fellow users, he then shared and stated that the kittens have now found a new home and all three will now be living together with a family.

People has really appreciated Kendall for his generosity.

A user commented on this video, "Thank you for your kindness to these little kittens! So glad they were re-homed together!"

One person also called Kendall "The Modern Day Hero".

One person wrote, "Thank goodness you found them and looked after them! I am glad those little ones get to be together. They must have been so very scared and so cold!"

The post was reshared by users more than 3800 times.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
BJP will not win in Delhi Assembly polls: Sachin Pilot27 Jan 2020 9:53 AM GMT

BJP will not win in Delhi Assembly polls: Sachin Pilot

Government to sell 100 pc stake in Air India; issues bid document
Government to sell 100 pc stake in Air India; issues bid
Shivarajkumar fans oppose Padmashri to Kangana, condemn discrimination against Kannada actors
Shivarajkumar fans oppose Padmashri to Kangana, condemn...
China extends holiday, businesses shut as virus toll rises
China extends holiday, businesses shut as virus toll rises
Assembly Session: It
Assembly Session: It's a good decision to repeal Legislative...

More From Entertainment

More >>
Shivarajkumar fans oppose Padmashri to Kangana, condemn discrimination against Kannada actors27 Jan 2020 9:45 AM GMT

Shivarajkumar fans oppose Padmashri to Kangana, condemn discrimination against Kannada actors

Kannada Bigg Boss Sudeep Shows Agnisakshi Priyanka The Door
Kannada Bigg Boss Sudeep Shows Agnisakshi Priyanka The Door
Clarity Missing on Naga Shaurya Lineup
Clarity Missing on Naga Shaurya Lineup
Sharwanand
Sharwanand's 'Sreekaram' First Look Is Out
Disco Raja first weekend box office report
Disco Raja first weekend box office report


Top