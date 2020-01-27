Canada Man Comes up With Ingenious Idea, Rescues Frozen Kittens With Hot Coffee: isn't it beautiful?

Kendall grabbed his cup of hot coffee from his car and carefully poured it near the tails of the cats to let the snowmelt.

In Alberta, Canada three cats were abandoned in the snow by some unknown person. Kendall Diwisch, a Canadian oil worker spotted them and fount out that those poor felines had their feet and tails frozen to the ground.

Kendall freed one cat by removing its tail out of the frozen ground. However, he was facing problem to freed out the other two kittens.

So, he thinks about a brilliant idea and went back to his car to grab his cup of hot coffee and carefully poured it near the tails of the cats to let the snowmelt. Later, Kendall took all three felines to his house and fed them.

Kendall had asked if anyone would want to adopt the kittens by sharing a video on his Facebook account.

To update his fellow users, he then shared and stated that the kittens have now found a new home and all three will now be living together with a family.

People has really appreciated Kendall for his generosity.

A user commented on this video, "Thank you for your kindness to these little kittens! So glad they were re-homed together!"

One person also called Kendall "The Modern Day Hero".

One person wrote, "Thank goodness you found them and looked after them! I am glad those little ones get to be together. They must have been so very scared and so cold!"

The post was reshared by users more than 3800 times.