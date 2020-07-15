Check Out This 'Googlebandi' Tweet by Amul

Check out this creative post by Amul on Googlebandi! After Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced that Google would be investing $10 billion to fund digital innovation in India. The investment would happen for five to seven years.

Amul tweeted saying "Tech company announces digitization fund to accelerate India's digital economy!". Amul also shared an image showing Sundar Pichai enjoying a meal with the iconic Amul girl. The picture captioned, "Pichai aur India ki Googlebandi!" is also written on the shared image. Take a look:

#Amul Topical: Tech company announces digitization fund to accelerate India's digital economy! pic.twitter.com/S4qU1Q4b15 — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) July 14, 2020

With more than 5,000 likes and close to 719 retweets and comments, people commented in many ways on the post. While few people were going gaga about the creativity and showing their love, others shared the opportunities which will arise from the investment.



A Twitter user wrote, "I genuinely want to meet the insanely creative personality behind such spectacular memes Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes @Rssamul @Amul_Coop could you please help :):)" To which, another Twitter user replied, "Same here, I'm a fan of their creative team. They always come up with innovative doodle showcasing social and economic pertinent situation of our country. Love you #Amul."

I genuinely want to meet the insanely creative personality behind such spectacular memes 😍 @Rssamul @Amul_Coop could you please help :):) https://t.co/QMzO34A2yQ — Neha Mahajan (@nehamahajan_537) July 15, 2020













"The Google for India digitization fund will invest $10 billion over the next 5-7 years in terms of equity, partnerships, operations and infrastructure development," Pichai told on Monday. This was the sixth edition of Google for India. The event was held in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

