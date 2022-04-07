Class 10 Student Caught While Cheating With His Phone Hidden In Clipboard Made Of Glass In Haryana

BSEH) discovered a class 10 student cheating during his English board exam. In a recent occurrence in Fatehbad district, the group of the Board of School Education Haryana () discovered a class 10 student cheating during his English board exam.



WhatsApp chat, 11 photos of textbook pages were visible which the student was using to write hi answers. According to sources, the student was cheating while utilising a glass clipboard with a phone glued in the middle and various apps open. With a piece of paper, he was covering the phone. On the student'schat, 11 photos of textbook pages were visible which the student was using to write hi answers.

The student had stored the English subject's material in his phone's gallery, and he was cheating from there. After discovering the answers to the exam questions on the boy's phone, the squad filed a case against him.

The activity was caught on video and shared on social media. Deepender Deswal, a journalist, uploaded the video on Twitter. The captain explained that at an examination centre in Fatehabad district of #Haryana in the Board exams which were undertaken by the Board of School Education witnessed one of the examinees receiving a smartphone that was put in the clipboard for cheating in the exam. The flying squad discovered that unfair means were being used.

One of the examinees got a smartphone fitted in the clipboard for cheating in exam at an examination centre in Fatehabad district of #Haryana in the Board examination being conducted by the Board of School Education. The flying squad detected use of unfair means. @thetribunechd pic.twitter.com/aCXejWV1Sa — Deepender Deswal (@deependerdeswal) April 5, 2022



Another similar incident that took place at the Bhuna examination centre, the flying squad uncovered a mobile phone that had been hidden beneath a mattress by another class 10 student in Fatehabad. A board spokesperson told that the Bhirdana exam centre, the squad also discovered written chits from the jeans of a boy student and the shirt of a lady student.

Meanwhile, on Monday, 457 incidences of students using malpractice and cheating were reported were caught during board examinations. These measures had mentioned that exam cheating can have serious implications, and Indian students have a variety of jugaad tricks up their sleeves to get away with it. These strategies and tips have become easier thanks to technological advancements.