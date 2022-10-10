Daily Wager's Son Set Example After Getting Top Rank In Odisha Civil Services

Muna Sethy has set an example as he demonstrated that endurance and tenacity can help surpass all challenges. He has become inspiration for others. Muna, a 27-year-old day laborer's son, placed 76th in the Odisha Civil Services (OCS) exams. He is a native of Katanahala village in the Parjang block and passed the test in his fourth attempt without receiving any coaching.

Father of the child Rabindra Sethy makes a meagre living by working as a daily wager. Muna attended the village school for grades I through V and received his Plus Two diploma from Navodaya Saranga. After graduating with a degree in commerce from Ravenshaw College, he was accepted to Utkal University for further study. But Muna's health prevented him from continuing his education after graduation.

Then he began teaching in his area and getting ready for the OCS test. While expressing his joy, he stated that he wanted to thank everyone who has been a part of my achievement.

He recalled that whenever he had free time, he studied and prepared for the examination. He took the exam three times and failed, but he never gave up. As an OAS officer, Muna promised to work for the underprivileged and devote his time to effectively implementing programmes to reduce poverty.