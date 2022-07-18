Delhi Doctor Saved Life Of Pakistan Girl Suffering From Life-Threatening Neck Injury

Doctor in Delhi saved a 13-year-old Pakistani girl who had a rare muscle rotatory ailment. She received a successful operation in India and is now living a normal life

Afsheen was offered free surgery by Dr. Rajagopalan Krishnan, a difficult spinal surgery expert at the Apollo Hospital in Delhi. She can now walk, talk, and eat independently after four months. Her surgical scars are now healed. Every week, Dr. Krishnan uses Skype to check in on her.

Afsheen Gul's life in Pakistan's Sindh province had been rather unique. She never went to school or played with her friends because she was the youngest of seven siblings. She has thus far lived alone in her Mithi home.

This is due to an accident that caused her neck to become 90 degrees bent after she fell off her sister's arm when she was only 10 months old. Her situation only got worse when her parents took her to the doctor, who gave her some medications and secured a belt around her neck.

But all changed for her when the "saviour," Dr. Rajagopalan Krishnan, called and contacted them. According to the report, he stated that this is possibly the first example of its kind in the globe. Afsheen's mother Jamilan Bibi stated that she was not able to walk, eat or talk. She just lie on the floor and her family members helped her in each and every house works but at the same time after her so much of suffering, they were not able to do her further treatment as she they were not able to afford it.

Atlanto-axial rotatory dislocation, a spinal rotation that impairs the neck, affected Afsheen Gul. Afsheen has cerebral palsy as well, which further distances her from other kids her age. She also learned to walk and speak very late in life.

Meanwhile, before the first neck surgery, Afsheen had two significant procedures, one of which was followed by another significant procedure. The primary procedure was performed in February. In a six-hour procedure, according to Dr. Krishan and his staff, they joined Afsheen's skull to her spinal cord. In order to maintain a straight neck, the skull was next screwed to the cervical spine.