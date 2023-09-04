Live
- Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur team develops novel device for improving indoor air quality
- Banaras Hindu University to start specialised course in ‘Kashi Studies’
- Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar prof Indranath Sengupta to be honoured with National Teachers' Award 2023
- 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' led to self-discovery, helped assess my fears, says Daisy Shah
- Australia's household spending falls for 1st time in over 2 years
- Elephant goes on rampage on highway in Andhra Pradesh
- Ex-India hockey captain Prabodh Tirkey joins Congress
- BHU to start specialised course in ‘Kashi Studies’
- Amazon to invest $15 mn in nature-based projects in Asia-Pacific
- IT Minister underlines exposure of Naidu's financial crimes
Just In
Delhi: Watch The Viral Video Of An Autorickshaw Driver Taking An Unconventional Route Onto A Crowded Foot Over A Bridge
- A viral video captures an autorickshaw driver's daring move as he drives onto a busy foot over bridge in Delhi to escape a traffic jam.
- Police arrest the driver and another person involved in the incident, sparking widespread attention on social media."
In Delhi, an autorickshaw driver took an unconventional route by driving his auto onto a crowded foot over bridge to evade a traffic jam. This incident, which quickly went viral on social media, unfolded at a traffic signal in the Hamdard Nagar area. Authorities have taken the autorickshaw driver, identified as Munna, and another individual into custody in connection with the case.
Confronted with the usual sluggish traffic flow on the road below the foot over bridge, the 25-year-old Munna initially steered his auto onto a footpath. Subsequently, he proceeded to navigate the vehicle up the stairs leading to the bridge.
A bystander recorded the incident on camera. In the video, the autorickshaw appeared to be without passengers initially, although another individual joined the driver's side after assisting in getting the vehicle onto the foot over bridge stairs.
Pedestrians on the bridge, surprised by the auto's presence, made way to allow it to pass. Watch the viral video here:
Shortly following the occurrence, law enforcement apprehended both the driver and the man who entered the autorickshaw, identified as Amit. According to the police, both individuals reside in Sangam Vihar, Delhi. Further investigations are ongoing, while the video continues to circulate widely on social media.