Delhi: Watch The Viral Video Of An Autorickshaw Driver Taking An Unconventional Route Onto A Crowded Foot Over A Bridge

In Delhi, an autorickshaw driver took an unconventional route by driving his auto onto a crowded foot over bridge to evade a traffic jam. This incident, which quickly went viral on social media, unfolded at a traffic signal in the Hamdard Nagar area. Authorities have taken the autorickshaw driver, identified as Munna, and another individual into custody in connection with the case.



Confronted with the usual sluggish traffic flow on the road below the foot over bridge, the 25-year-old Munna initially steered his auto onto a footpath. Subsequently, he proceeded to navigate the vehicle up the stairs leading to the bridge.

A bystander recorded the incident on camera. In the video, the autorickshaw appeared to be without passengers initially, although another individual joined the driver's side after assisting in getting the vehicle onto the foot over bridge stairs.

Pedestrians on the bridge, surprised by the auto's presence, made way to allow it to pass. Watch the viral video here:





#delhi : 😲 Autowala Took His auto in Foot over bridge to avoid traffic in Delhi. #viralvideo pic.twitter.com/5tcJN2C2oY — Bored Journalist (@boredjourno) September 3, 2023





Shortly following the occurrence, law enforcement apprehended both the driver and the man who entered the autorickshaw, identified as Amit. According to the police, both individuals reside in Sangam Vihar, Delhi. Further investigations are ongoing, while the video continues to circulate widely on social media.