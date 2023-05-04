Divers Found Underwater Hospital And Cemetery In Florida Keys

The Florida Keys' Dry Tortugas National Park is home to the wreckage of a 19th-century hospital and cemetery that was submerged underwater. According to the source, archaeologists believe the location may have been used to confine yellow fever victims between 1890 and 1900. Staff at Dry Tortugas conducted a poll in August of last year, which produced the results, according to a news statement from the National Park Service (NPS).

Although only one grave at Fort Jefferson Cemetery has been located, experts believe there may be many more there, mostly soldiers stationed at the fort. Additionally, the Florida Keys' national park spans 160 kilometres and is composed of numerous islands. Only a boat or plane can get there, reported NDTV.

John Greer, a civilan, is buried in the grave. According to the headstone that was discovered at the location, he was a labour at the fort and passed away on November 5, 1861.

Furthermore, according to the National Park Service, the Fort Jefferson housed prisoners during the Civil War. Disease expanded as the population of detainees, soldiers, slaves, engineers, and support staff grew, killing scores of people throughout the 1860s and 1870s, it noted. There wasn't enough room on Garden Key, so nearby islands served as quarantine hospitals.