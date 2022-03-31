Facial Recognition Cameras Installed In Tamil Nadu's Kancheepuram To Lower The Crime Rate

The Kancheepuram district administration is establishing goals to lower the district's crime rate by deploying facial recognition CCTV cameras to keep track on suspects. These cameras will work when suspects with prior antecedents will pass via dozens of high-quality cameras in Kancheepuram district's industrial region of Oragadam, the surveillance systems are set to send out an alert.

At least 10,000 people with criminal histories' facial features would be uploaded into the system. When the culprit came into touch with the camera, the system would sound an alarm. The system's distinctive feature includes recognising the suspect even if their visual features alter, owing to face recognition software that includes digitally acquired facial contours and proportions.

Oragadam has a huge influx of migrant workers, as a result nearly 110 security cameras have been installed. With the cameras installed, the district's police department hoped to witness decrease in occurrences of child lifting, baggage theft, and rowdyism.

M. Sudhakar, the Superintendent of Police stated that these cameras would help to improve the protection of women and children in public locations by deterring anti-social behaviour. Efforts are also being made to upload photos of people with criminal records in neighbouring areas.

The city's temples and tourism attractions draw large crowds, prompting the administration to install cameras at tourist attractions and along the coastline belt. Furthermore, the government is emphasising the installation of cameras in regions where there has been a history of crime. Suspects, on the other hand, would be arrested if their imprisonment was warranted.