Family From British Holds New Guinness World Record For Having Six Siblings With Albinism

A British family was granted the Guinness World Records title for having the maximum albino siblings in May 2021. Six siblings in the Coventry family are impacted by the genetic circumstances notably Naseem Akhtar, Ghulam Ali, Haider Ali, Muqadas Bibi, Musarat Begum, and Mohammed Rafi, the youngest.



The 'mother figure' of this close-knit clan is Naseem, who works as an NHS rehabilitation officer. Her siblings noted that she's the clever one.

They are proud of themselves, without getting shammed and insecured about their disease. Their close relationship, and they work hard to educate others about the disease.

Meanwhile, albinism is a genetic disorder that affects the formation of melanin that all of the siblings received from their parents, Pakistani-born couple Aslam Parvez and Shameem Akhtar. Their albinism brought people closer than other siblings since they all shared something distinct, something that is really unique.

Melanin is a biological chemical that influences the colour of your skin, hair, and eyes. The chemical also plays a role in the establishment of the optical nerve, which could indicate vision problems.

Naseem clarifies that albinism impacts the eyes, skin, and hair colour when inquired about her genetic illness and how it manifests. It was a pigment deficiency that individuals are indeed born with. A gene malfunctions, and as a result, you develop the disease. It's a condition that both parents must have in order for the offspring to be affected.



According to Ghulam Ali, the siblings all endured bullying and humiliation throughout their childhood and school years. They mentioned that when they were younger, in school and college, they always sort of stayed to themselves. They had been bullied or sworn at in the past.

They overcame the hatred and ignorance, however, by teaching others and keeping united as a family, finding support and love.

The siblings could always rely on their older sister, Naseem, to provide a safe haven in the face of adversity. The Guinness World Records title provided her family with the seal of approval, as well as the self-esteem she had always desired for her siblings.