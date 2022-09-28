Four Sisters From Us Set Guinness World Records For Highest Combined Age Of Four Living Siblings

Guinness World record witness maximum total age of four living siblings was set by four sisters from South Dakota, USA, who are 389 years and 197 days old. According to the GWR, the quartet consisting of Arlowene Overskei, Marcene Scully, Doris Gaudineer, and Jewell Beck set the world record. The four sisters broke the previous record, which had stood for 383 years and 147 days, on August 1 of this year.



Living in St. Paul is Arlowene Johnson Overskei, who was born there on October 6, 1921. Minn Marcene Johnson Scully, a resident of Sioux Falls and a May 6, 1923 birth, was raised there. A resident of Arroyo Grande, California, Doris Johnson Gaudineer was born there on April 14, 1926. The fourth sibling, Jewell Johnson Beck, was born on May 26, 1929, and resides in San Diego, California, reported The Indian Express.

They were the offspring of Della and mailman Harry Johnson. The four sisters, who were born in Rutland, are well-known as the Johnson singing sisters.

The sisters visited each other despite living apart by a great distance for eight decades. The sisters now communicate with one another via phone calls.

There were several weeks in the summer when they had all be there, Scully's daughter Lori Wilbur recounted when recalling memories of their reunion. They usually sing and play games and when they got together in the summer, they used to build fires by the lake.