Since the Royal School of Chemistry (RCS) has shown different aspects of life. Similarly, on October 15, last year, 2,923 lemons were utilised to generate an electrifying 2,307.8 volts, shattering the record for the highest voltage generated by a fruit battery.



RCS is a worldwide organisation that brings together thousands of scientists to recognise and celebrate chemical advances. The effort was broadcast on Sky News from Manchester to emphasise the necessity of energy storage and the need for new ideas to reach a zero-carbon planet.

Lemons were made into batteries with the assistance of battery expert Professor Saiful Islam and science presenter Fran Scott, who split the lemon in half and attached bands copper zinc and copper to both edges.

According to Professor Islam, the lemon develops a battery, with the lemon juice working as an electrolyte and zinc and copper acting as electrodes. Additionally, the electrolyte created by lemon juicehelps the ions to move from the zinc strip to the copper strip.

To confirm the attempt, the lemons were stacked on shelves and a voltmeter was used to measure the voltage.

The voltage from the lemons totaled 2,307.8 volts once the voltmeter was powered on, beating the former record by 1,521 volts.

Meanwhile, the research did not finish there! In cooperation with The Blair Project, Professor Islam carried it another step beyond and proceeded to power a go-kart race.

While the lemon battery was unable to power the go-karts directly, it was able to activate an LED connected to a light sensor, which in turn triggered a relay, which in turn activated the pyrotechnic system required to start the race. One of the greatest challenges of their day is lowering carbon emissions and combating the consequences of the climate catastrophe, and batteries play a critical role in decreasing carbon emissions.

As per RSC research, 81 percent of young people in the UK believe climate change must be emphasized in schools, with 74% actively seeking solutions.