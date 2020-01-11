Top
Funny or unsafe? Your opinion? A dog who is wearing helmet leaves Netizens divided in opinion | Viral Video

After the amended Motor Vehicles Act has been put to place, people have been taking extra care to avoid hefty fines.

What is your opinion regarding this viral image?

Also, in order to ensure that they don't end up paying huge fines on not wearing helmets, people are going up to any extent and taking care of their safety.

While all these a video from Tamilnadu has been seen by people and gone viral. In this video one can see a dog's wearing a helmet and sitting behind his owner on the rear seat of a motorbike, now it is storming the internet.

A twitter user has shared this with the caption, in which he said, "Dog wearing the helmet for safety in Tamilnadu...Really admiring the owner's care…❤❤"

This tweet has received more than a thousand retweets and 4 thousand likes over the Twitter network.

Video has been shared on Twitter with this image on January 7th and soon many of the micro-blogging sites have started reacting on this photo. Many found it good and safe while saying it will motivate people to follow traffic rules, but on the other side, some people found it wrong and said make a dog sit as a pillion rider is not safe.

One can take a look at how Twitter reacted on the photo of this Dog sporting a helmet.

In the past month of October 2019, a photo of a dog wearing a helmet grabbed the attention of netizens over Twitter.

Do you have any opinion regarding this image?

