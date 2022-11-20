Giant Calavera Catrina In Mexico Set New Guinness World Title As World's Tallest Catrina

The Day of the Dead celebrations this year in Puerto Vallarta, a coastal city in Mexico, were unlike any other. Visitors to Puerto Vallarta's Faro del Malecon, one of the city's icons, got to see a Mexican custom that is still making history. During the town's annual Day of the Dead celebration, a massive calavera catrina that stands 22.67 metres tall was unveiled.

On November 2, 2022, the city of Puerto Vallarta broke the record for the tallest calavera catrina by creating this beautiful and feminine skeleton-like sculpture. It is still there and continues to draw interest from both residents and tourists.

The idea and construction of the catrina took the city of Puerto Vallarta more than a year. Alondra Muca, a local artist, was in charge of the project. Official Guinness World Records adjudicator Alfredo Arista was present to oversee the attempt and provide the certificate.

Fiberglass and metal were used to create the massive structure. The was created by a group of designers, carpenters, florists, architects, and seamstresses who made sure it captured the vibrant Mexican traditions surrounding the Day of the Dead.

The Pacific Ocean is honoured by the catrina's blue outfit with marine accents. The statue's fingernails were hand-painted and embellished with pictures of fish, shells, and manta rays. They are the size of an adult's forearm.

This year's Day of the Dead festival, where the local community comes together to memorialise loved ones who have passed away, was highlighted by the catrina.

The streets of Puerto Vallarta are lined with painted sugar skulls during the festival, and copal, incense, and palo santo fragrances fill the air. To remember their loved ones who have passed away, local families set up altars and go to the cemeteries.