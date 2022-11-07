High-IQ 11-Year-Old Student Promoted By Two Classes To Study In Class 9

A little child named Yashvardhan Singh, 11, who attends the Raghukul Vidyalaya in Krishnanagar in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has attracted attention for demonstrating his intelligence. On Friday, November 4, the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education gave him a special permit to advance by two classes.

He was upgraded from class seven to class nine because the school board determined that his IQ was greater than anticipated. Because of his son's excellent intelligence, Yashvardhan's father applied to the board authorities for his son's direct admission from class seven to class nine.

Yashvardhan underwent multiple tests and IQ assessment sessions during the procedure, which evaluated his mental capacity, memory, and general knowledge. His IQ was formally tested by the board, and he received 129 points.

For his intelligence and mental prowess, he has always been in the public eye. He and his family also met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in September of last year, who commended him for his brilliance.

Additionally, the 11-year-old youngster gives coaching sessions to candidates for the civil service. He also wants to take action in the same direction, but not until he is qualified. The age requirement to take the civil service examination is 21 years old.