Indian Bodybuilder Has Been Named As The World's Shortest Man

Pratik Vitthal Mohite from India is the world's smallest competitive bodybuilder (male), measuring 102 cm (3 ft 4 in) as of February 2021.



He first tried to set a new world record on the advice of a friend, and despite the pandemic delaying the procedure, he now proudly holds a GWR certificate. His bodybuilding career began in 2012, although there were some setbacks along the way. He had trouble gripping the equipment at first throughout his workouts. Pratik competed for the first time in a competition in 2016.

Guinness World Records 2022 is extremely important to Pratik, who believes that seeing his name in the book will be a life-changing experience. Breaking a world record and having his name included ins 2022 is extremely important to Pratik, who believes that seeing his name in the book will be a life-changing experience.

He wants to spread the message that if you have a goal in mind and keep focused, you can achieve anything.

He follows a tight training regimen in order to reach his objectives. His routine follows to the gym for two hours in the afternoon after a nutritious breakfast that includes special diet food. While training, he takes photos for his Instagram account, keeping his followers up to date on his development. He finishes his day with a 30-minute run in the evening. He even enjoys playing cricket with his mates when he is not at the gym.

Meanwhile, he plans to keep bodybuilding and eventually start his own gym, where he can inspire and teach future athletes.