Italian Woman Undertakes Extensive Body Modifications To Transform Into Human Cat, Pursues Unique Dream

An Italian woman, who goes by the name Chiara Dell’Abate or Aydin Mod, has made headlines for her extraordinary journey to become a human cat. As reported by the New York Post, the 22-year-old has undergone a staggering 20 body modifications in her quest to embody her feline aspirations. Her remarkable transformation has garnered widespread attention, with a series of videos documenting her journey shared on social media.



Chiara's transformation into a human cat traces back to her childhood, as she began her journey when she was just 11 years old with her first ear piercing and ear stretching. Today, her body boasts over 72 piercings, showcasing her dedication to the unique art of body modification. Her extensive body modifications include pierced nostrils, a split tongue, 0.8-centimeter upper lip piercings, and a 1.6-centimeter inner labia piercing, among others. In addition to these modifications, she has also undergone a blepharoplasty, a cosmetic surgery procedure aimed at removing excess skin or fat from the eyelids, and has ten subdermal implants on both hands, as detailed in the New York Post.

When questioned about her dramatic bodily changes, Chiara Dell’Abate expressed her desire to be a "cool cat lady." She has gained notoriety for her unconventional lifestyle and appearance, with some individuals labeling her as "psychotic" and "disturbed." However, she remains unwavering in her choice and feels entirely at home with her distinctive lifestyle.

Chiara's TikTok videos have gone viral, with one video amassing over 65 million views, where she showcases her split tongue and other modifications. She reflects on the remarkable transformative potential of the human body through these modifications and reiterates her aspiration to be a human cat.

Her extraordinary journey includes eyeball tattoos, pointed ears, permanent eyeliner, forehead implants, and claw-like nails, all contributing to her striking feline aesthetic.

Chiara Dell’Abate's unique journey reflects her deep love for cats, and she envisions herself as a bold and fierce "cat lady" with the right combination of body modifications. To achieve her desired cat-like appearance, she plans to undergo additional body modifications, including a "cat eyes lift" or canthoplasty, a surgery to create elongated and naturally almond-shaped eyes. She also intends to reshape her teeth, cut her upper lip, and incorporate more fillers. Furthermore, she envisions attaching a "transdermal" tail and acquiring additional tattoos.

Chiara Dell’Abate's story stands as a testament to the boundless possibilities of self-expression and the myriad ways in which individuals choose to define their identities through body modification. Her unique journey continues to captivate and intrigue a wide audience, sparking conversations about personal transformation and the pursuit of extraordinary dreams.