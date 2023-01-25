Jewel From India Set New Guinness World Record For Most Diamonds On Watch

Renani Jewels from India has shattered the glittering Guinness World Records record for the most diamonds set on a watch. The watch is known as Srinkia, which means "the watch of good fortune." Srinkia means blossom and was influenced by ancient Indian mythology.

Hand-drawn designs were used to develop the watch's design before this sparkling piece of jewellery was built. After the first design was completed, a computer-aided design (CAD) version was generated in 3D and printed.

Following the precise placement of each diamond into the watch, it required five different types of polishing to get the ideal appearance. The creator and CEO Harshit Bansal stated that it also represents Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of prosperity and fortune.

New record: Most diamonds set on a watch - 17,524 diamonds achieved by Renani Jewels (India)



Can you spot the 12 black diamonds against the 17,512 white diamonds? 💎 pic.twitter.com/x8KimUYo9O — Guinness World Records (@GWR) January 24, 2023

International Gemological Institute Lab (IGI) certificate.

17,512 white diamonds and 12 black diamonds make up the final watch. This broke the previous record, which was 15,858 diamonds set in December 2018 by Aaron Shum Jewelry Ltd. (Hong Kong). To prove that real diamonds were utilised, these diamonds were verified by an(IGI) certificate.

The biggest obstacle Renani Jewels had to overcome was finding a great number of diamonds that were all the same colour, size, shape, and clarity. Each each diamond had to be counted in the presence of a jewellery and diamond specialist in order to confirm the record.

The final timepiece is fully wearable and weighs 373.30 grammes. In India, breaking diamond records has become popular. SWA Diamonds broke the record for the most diamonds set on a single ring in May.