Longest Flying Migratory Birds In The World Start To Arrive In Manipur

According to officials, Amur falcons, the longest-distance raptors in the world, have started to migrate to Tamenglong district in Manipur.

fter the Amur falcons arrived in the first week of October, the agency began conducting routine inspections and launching awareness campaigns, in addition to setting up joint patrols around the district. Divisional forest officer (DFO) Amandeep of Tamenglong Forest Division stated that a

The DFO added that the Tamenglong district deputy commissioner had also been asked to take the required actions to stop Amur falcon hunting.

As part of ongoing conservation efforts, the forest authority is also preparing to host an Amur falcons festival the next month, the official stated when reached by phone.

DC Tamenglong issued a district-wide ban on all air weapons and instructed residents to leave their air weapons at the local village authorities' office. Additionally, "hunting, trapping, killing, and selling of migrating birds (including the Amur falcon) by anybody in the district with immediate effect" was prohibited by DC Senapati district in its decision on Friday.

Residents in Tamenglong town, 150 km west of Imphal, initially reported hearing an Amur falcon sigh on October 13 of this year. Locals later reported that on October 20, large groups of birds began to roost in the Chiuluan Barak district.