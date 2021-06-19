Madhya Pradesh: Z+ security for 2.70 lakh per kg mangoes

Bhopal: A couple in Madhya Pradesh has deployed four guards and six dogs to prevent the theft of two mango trees.

The orchardist couple Rani and Sankalp Parihar planted two mango saplings years ago. However, little they had any idea the two mango saplings would develop and bore into unusual ruby-coloured mangoes, the Japanese Miyazaki, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

Miyazaki mangoes are said to be one of the most expensive breeds of mangoes in the world. Also known as an egg of the sun, the Miyazaki mangoes sold at ₹2.70 lakh per kilogram in the international market last year, the daily said citing a Japanese media report.

According to the farmer couple, last year, some thieves broke into their orchards and stole the mangoes after it became locally known that they have started growing this rare fruit. However, the couple could manage to protect two trees.

Consequently, the couple deployed four guards and six dogs to protect the rare trees and seven mangoes.

Elaborating about how they started growing this rare variety of mango, Parihar said, he was on his way to Chennai to buy some saplings when he met a man on a train, who offered him what later turned out to be Miyazaki.

"He offered these saplings to me and asked to take care of these plants like our babies. We planted in the orchard without knowing what variety of mangoes it will produce".

Sankalp has named the mangoes Damini, after the name of his mother.

"Later, we researched about this variety and found the real name. But it is still Damini for me," Parihar told the daily.