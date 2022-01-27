Malayali Frontline Worker In The UAE Survives Death And Recovers From COVID After Only Six Months

A 38-year-old Indian frontline warrior in the UAE was released from hospital on Thursday after a quick recovery from COVID-19, which severely destroyed his lungs and rendered him unconscious for six months.

COVID-19, Arunkumar M Nair, an OT technician on the frontlines, breathed with the assistance of an artificial lung (ECMO machine). Throughout that time, he dealt with a variety of issues, including a heart arrest. During his half-year battle against, Arunkumar M Nair, an OT technician on the frontlines, breathed with the assistance of an artificial lung (ECMO machine). Throughout that time, he dealt with a variety of issues, including a heart arrest.

He reportedly underwent a tracheostomy and bronchoscopy, among other surgeries. VPS Healthcare, an international healthcare firm, gave him with a cash help of Rs 50 lakh in recognition of his service to the country and his fighting spirit. As per the notice from the hospital, his Emirati colleagues presented him with the financial support at a celebration held at Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi on Thursday to commemorate his extraordinary recovery.

COVID-19. According to the statement, he has worked as an OT Technician at the hospital since 2013. His wife will be offered a job, and the healthcare organisation will cover the costs of his child's schooling. Nair, who is from Kerala, was transferred to the hospital's general ward less than a month ago. He was on a life-support system in the ICU for more than five months. Whereas serving as part of the COVID-19 task team at LLH Hospital in Abu Dhabi in mid-July 2021, Nair contracted. According to the statement, he has worked as an OT Technician at the hospital since 2013.

Arun was relocated to a quarantine centre after testing positive for COVID-19, but his condition deteriorated after a few days, and he was having difficulty breathing. He was taken to the hospital, where a thorough examination revealed that his lungs were gravely diseased. He had not notified his family in India regarding his ailment and had only told them that he would not be making any calls due to a specific duty arrangement.

He was put on ECMO support on July 31 because he couldn't breathe on his own. After 118 days on ECMO, he was able to come off the machine. Nair first showed signs of improvement and responded well to medicine, but his development slowed and his health worsened.

She stated that after obtaining a visa and travelling to Abu Dhabi to be with her husband. They were heartbroken and prayed for his good health and quick recovery, noting that he planned to return home in August for the housewarming.

Nair's situation was critical from the start, according to Dr. Tarig Ali Mohamed Elhassan, Department Head of Cardiac Surgery at Burjeel Hospital, who treated him. His lungs had failed, and there was nothing that could be done. He could only breathe with the help of an ECMO machine. This went on for a total of 118 days. The recuperation would have been impossible in a normal situation. This is why they regard Arun's recovery as a miracle.