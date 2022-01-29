Man From Chennai Has World-Class Services In His Vehicle Including WiFi And An IPad

A Chennai-based auto driver, Anna Durai is a social entrepreneur and a seven-time TEDx speaker, as well as a motivational speaker and corporate trainer. His auto, known as Auto Anna, features world-class amenities for his customers, including WiFi, TV, fridge, iPad pro, Samsung galaxy tab, newspapers, magazines, chocolates, snacks, and further.

He also provides free rides to teachers, sanitation employees, and frontline workers on major events which which include Children's Day, Women's Day, Mother's Day, and so on. He's previously done over seven TEDx lectures across the country.

TEDx Talks posted a video of Anna Durai talking about his clients and what his auto has to offer them on February 19, 2020. He attempts to provide the best facilities for his customers that travel in his car, from air coolers to swiping machines. He also came up with the idea of sharing some of his profits with his clients.

As a result, he created the Customers Relationship Development Contest, in which he printed objective type questions on broad topics and awarded Rs 1000 to the person who correctly answered all of them at the end of the month. Although he received harsh reaction from his friends and well-wishers, he persevered and carried out his plan.

Anna Durai has become a well-known figure among the youth. He's been asked to talk to groups of people in a variety of settings, from car dealerships to colleges. He was invited to Mercedes-Benz Mahavir Motors in December 2021.

Anna Durai began his career as an auto driver against his will, but he has proven that if one gives their all in their work, they may reach tremendous success. He is a source of inspiration for all young people. He was invited to the State Bank Institute of Consumer Banking in Hyderabad in November 2021.