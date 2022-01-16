Man From Manipur Holds Guinness World Record For Most Push Ups In 1 minute

Thounaojam Niranjoy Singh, 24 years old, of Manipur, set a new Guinness World Record for the most push-ups with finger tips in one minute on Friday. The record was achieved by an Indian after 13 long years.



During a Guinness Book of World Records effort organised by Aztecs Sports Manipur at Aztecs fight studio in Imphal, Niranjoy, a two-time Guinness World Record holder, smashed the old record of 105 push-ups in one minute by doing 109 push-ups in a Mintute

Dr Thangjam Parmananda, founder of Aztecs Sports Manipur, stated that it is a remarkable achievement for an Indian to set the record after a 13-year gap. Dr. Parmananda will send the recorded footage to the Guinness Book of World Records in London to verify the new record. He said that after three months, Niranjoy will receive his achievement certificate.

As per Guinness guidelines, Niranjoy attempted the Guinness Book of World Records in front of the onlookers.

This isn't the first time Niranjoy has made the Guinness Book of World Records. In 2019, Niranjoy set the record for the most one-arm leg push-ups in a minute, and in 2020, he set the record for the most one-arm knuckle push-ups in a minute.

Meanwhile, Graham Maly of the United Kingdom formerly held the record for the most push-ups with finger tips in one minute. In 2009, he made the record.