Man From Sweeden Set New Guinness World Record For Cracking 46 Joints In A Row

Olle Lundin, a 23-year-old Swede, did an outstanding effort to shatter the previous Guinness world record for the most continuous cracking of different joints. Olle broke the previous record of 40 joints fractured in a row, which was set by Kamal Pokhrel (Nepal) in December 2022.

Olle "quite a bit" trained in order to beat this world record. He practised numerous sequences of joint cracking every day for a month to find the most effective one. Olle avoided making any rapid movements on the day of the formal attempt, "much like a sloth," to prevent any of his joints from shattering before the attempt.

The record must be successfully broken with no gap longer than three seconds between cracks. The challenger must go to the next joint if the first one doesn't break. Olle spent countless hours practising the "perfect order of cracks," but he admitted that carrying it out under pressure was more difficult than anticipated. Despite this, he managed to break the previous record by six cracks.





Olle worried that the creaky floor at the recording studio would drown out some of his joint cracks, but fortunately, the microphone picked up every one of them, saving the record attempt.

By age six, he first started cracking his fingers. He recalled his grandma warning him to quit lest he develop "crooked like her fingers." After being "astonished" by the sensation, Olle started cracking his own toes. Understandably, he also started attempting to crack joints on other parts of his body.

Olle didn't take long to start cracking his toes as well. When he was seven years old, a Thai masseuse gave him his first toe cracking, which he recalls with pleasure.

Olle said that some joints were first absolutely uncomfortable to break, but he has never been particularly sensitive to pain. He admitted that the smaller joints, such as the middle joints on the fingers and toes in general, were likely the most painful joints.

Olle broke the world record by simultaneously cracking 46 joints, including those in his neck, back, and ankles. If everything goes according to plan, he hopes to break 60.