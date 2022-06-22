Man From UK Set New Guinness World Record For Fastest Time To Wrap Five Portions Of Chips

Zohaib Hussain from UK, in Cardiff, on May 27, 2022, set a new Guinness World record for the quickest time to wrap five servings of chips. With a new timing of 40.13 seconds, Zohaib beat the old record which hadn't been broken since 2018 by more than 4 seconds. In honour of National Fish and Chip Day 2022, the effort was undertaken at Zero Plus Fish Bar in Canton, Cardiff.

Even with his years of experience, the talented fish fryer felt anxious on the day of the record attempt. The competitor stated that he was anxious on the day because he knew the cameras would catch any errors, but was getting 41 to 42 seconds in practice so he knew he could get to 42 seconds within a few tries.









However, during practice, his fastest time was 40.00 seconds. When his first effort timed out at 40.13 seconds.

Since he was 15 years old, Zohaib has worked in the Zero Plus Fish Bar, which has been a family business for more than 30 years. Zohaib is passionate about his work, and his company has had a lot of success, including receiving the Drywite Young Fish Frier of the Year 2012 and the Potato Councils Perfect Portion 2009 awards.

Currently, Zohaib can add a Guinness World Records title to his list of accomplishments. While Zohaib doesn't currently have any plans to break any more Guinness World Records, he isn't fully discounting the possibility.