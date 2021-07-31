Man Hospitalized After Setting Record Winning Battle With 301 Pound Swordfish

On July 23, a Maryland man competing in the Big Fish Classic Tournament set a state record by catching a 301-pound swordfish. Peter Schultz, a 36-year-old Annapolis native, caught the fish after an eight-hour battle fought 50 miles offshore. While explaining his journey, he explained that they had to calmly settle down for an hour and can't move then they'll strike at 40, 50 miles per hour toward the boat. His accomplishment, however, came at a price. As per FOX 5 DC, Schultz suffered a blister on his hand during the encounter as a result of all the reeling. He was forced to seek therapy at a local hospital after the blister grew infected. He has subsequently been released, but not before losing 11 pounds.



Setting the record was simply not easy by any stretch of the imagination. As a result, Schultz's triumph and victory were awarded a sizable prize of an amount of $542,648 cheque, which he plans to share with his four partners.

As per a July 29 press release from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, he also shared that they put a lot of time and work into this and each and everyone had played an important role contributing to this victory.

Schultz tied the hook with a dead eel and eventually hooked the swordfish. When the epic tug-of-war between the two sides began, he didn't take his hands off the reel even for once because he was worried the fish might escape.

Meanwhile, fishermen who capture state record-breaking sport fish in any of four divisions are recognized by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Those includeAtlantic, Chesapeake, non-tidal, and invasive.

According to the department's website, those certain record-holders involve Ed Jones, that caught an 84-pound blue catfish near Fort Washington on August 13, 2012.Mark Bennett, that caught a 236.5-pound yellowfin tuna at Washington Canyon on September 22, 2002,and Robert Farris, who caught a 1,062-pound blue marlin at Baltimore Canyon on August 7, 2009.