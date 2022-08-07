Minecraft Gamer Dream Achieved Two Guinness World Records With YouTube Channel

Dream, an American YouTuber and Twitch streamer, has earned two Guinness World Records titles for his achievements in Minecraft. The number of subscribers to a YouTube channel dedicated to playing Minecraft is Dream's first record. His channel presently has more than 29.9 million subscribers after being first validated on June 16, 2022, with 29.3 million subscribers.

Additionally, he has broken the record for the YouTube video of Minecraft gaming with the most views. Over 114 million people have watched the platform's "Minecraft Speedrunner VS 3 Hunters GRAND FINALE" video.

Meanwhile, JackSucksAtLife, a fellow record holder who just broke his own mark for the most channels owned by one person with over 100,000 subscribers, was present to present the certificates to Dream. In recent months, Jack has developed a passion for record hunting, assisting buddies TommyInnit, GeorgeNotFound, and now Dream in entering the Guinness World Records archives.

Dream, whose true identity is still unknown, started his YouTube channel in 2014 and has since only released content about Minecraft. His "Dream SMP" Minecraft server, which included other well-known producers including Lazarbeam, Wilbur Soot, and Vikkstar123, is arguably what makes him most famous.

A different well-liked series is "Minecraft Manhunt," in which his buddies try to kill him in the game so that he can't slay the Ender Dragon. Across all of his channels, he has a total of 44 million subscribers, and the Minecraft community has come to associate him with the character skin with the happy face.

When it was initially published in 2011, Minecraft quickly rose to prominence and is still one of the most played video games worldwide. As of 2015, it had sold 18,910,800 copies on just PC and Mac, setting records for both best-selling videogame on non-console platforms and highest-grossing independent game.

'TommyInnit,' who was mentioned earlier, also holds world records for the most subscribed Twitch channel for Minecraft and the most views for a Minecraft gaming broadcast that was really played on the Dream SMP server.