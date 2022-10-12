More Than 100 Protesters Charged In Iran Over Anti-Hijab

According to the court, Iran has accused more than 100 individuals across two provinces in connection with the protests that were started after Mahsa Amini passed away in detention last month. Iran experienced nationwide unrest on September 16, when Amini, who had been detained by morality police in Tehran for allegedly violating the country's severe dress code for women, passed away three days after going into a coma.

Numerous arrests have been made by police, and prosecutors have vowed to bring "rioters" quickly to justice. As per the judiciary's Mizan Online news website, 60 of the prosecutions were in the province of Tehran, and 65 persons have been accused in connection with "recent riots" in Hormozgan, in the south of the country.

Hormozgan chief justice Mojtaba Ghahremani stated that the prosecutor has launched prompt investigations in these instances since the rioters were instrumental in organising illegal gatherings, arson attacks, and attacks on both public and private property, as well as in inciting fear among the populace.

Meanwhile, 88 protestors had been detained in Hormozgan, according to Iranian media on September 25, and over 1,200 more, including 60 women, had been detained in the northern provinces.