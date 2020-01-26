Top
'Mother With a Sign' an Instagram Influencer waited by every Desi Mom

Pranav Sapra's mother has an account @motherwithsign, who is Instagram influencer, has been tapping into everything what a desi mother tells you, but you don't pay any heed to.

Pranav Sapra's mother has an account @motherwithsign, who is Instagram influencer, has been tapping into everything what a desi mother tells you, but you don't pay any heed to.

Every teen might have felt a single emotion at some point in their lives. It's one of the feeling that strikes when child convince their mother that they do not need a sweater or a jacket because "it's not that cold, outside."

But in last it turns out that, it was indeed cold outside and then child regret not listening to their mother and wearing a jacket, (not that they will ever admit it.)

Now, these feelings are personified, and is on its way to being an Instagram influencer.


❤️ to all of you

After Dude With a Sign, now 'Mother with a sign' is there for us.

Pranav Sapra's mother whose Instagram account handle is @motherwithsign, is became an Instagram influencer now, and has been tapping into everything a desi mother tells their children, but they don't pay any heed to.

She has started this account on Instagram nearly a week ago, and the account has already accumulated 10 thousand followers.

Because on the account the "signs" held by every mom ever are way too relatable.

"You need to be warm, lest you catch a cold and fall sick."

Or when every mom makes a certain kind of meal.

One ca sees some really, really wholesome and cool content on their Instagram account.

