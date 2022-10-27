National And International Days In November 2022

In November, there are a number of Important Days that are observed both domestically and abroad. Some of these days commemorate important historical occurrences, while others raise awareness of a particular issue. It is important for anyone taking competitive exams to be aware of the Important Days in November. Read the provided information to learn about all the Important Days in November 2022.

November 1: World Vegan Day

Every year on November 1, the World Vegan Day is observed to raise awareness of the advantages of veganism for both humans and the environment. Many nations participate in activities like setting up stalls, holding potlucks, etc. to commemorate this day.

November 5: World Tsunami Awareness Day

World Tsunami Awareness Day is observed annually on November 5 with the goal of raising public awareness and assisting in tsunami preparation. Although tsunamis don't happen very often, being ready in case one does can be helpful because they can occasionally be very harmful.

6th November: International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict

The International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict is marked annually on November 6 to raise awareness of the need to avoid using natural resources for military purposes. World Day to Protect the Environment in War is another name for it.

7th November 2022: National Cancer Awareness Day (India)

National Cancer Awareness Day is held on November 7 every year to increase public awareness of cancer and to educate people about its prevention, detection, and treatment options.

12th November 2022: World Pneumonia Day

World Pneumonia Day, which is commemorated annually on November 12th, aims to increase public awareness of pneumonia and the prevention and treatment options available. Numerous nations commemorate the day, and each year, millions of individuals join the fight against pneumonia.

13th November 2022: World Kindness Day

The World Kindness Day is commemorated annually on November 13 to honour those who do good things to improve society and who show kindness regardless of caste, religion, or any other obstacles.

14th November 2022: Children's Day (India)

Every year on November 14th, India commemorates Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary by celebrating Children's Day (India). Pandit Nehru was renowned among children as Chacha Nehru and had a deep fondness for them. As a result, his birthday is celebrated as Children's Day. On this day, numerous educational and cultural events take place in various schools.

16th November 2022: International Day for Tolerance

Every year on November 16th, people all over the world mark the International Day for Tolerance to raise awareness of the consequences of intolerance. To commemorate this day, various events are held all across the world.

17th November 2022: National Epilepsy Day (India)

Recurrent seizures due to epilepsy, a chronic brain illness, are brought on by abrupt, excessive electrical discharges in the neurons. Every year on November 17, National Epilepsy Day is marked in India to increase awareness of this condition and its treatment.

19th November 2022: Women's Entrepreneurship Day

The Women's Entrepreneurship Day is marked globally on November 19 in order to recognise the contributions made by female entrepreneurs and to inspire more women to start their own businesses. In the year 2014, Wendy Diamond, an American novelist and media personality, invented the day.

21st November 2022: World Television Day

Every year on November 21, the World Television Day is marked to honour the day in 1996 when the inaugural World Television Forum was convened. Instead of promoting televisions, the focus is on the part they play in media and communication.

25th November 2022: International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

The United Nations honours November 25 as International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women to increase public awareness of abuse against women, including rape, domestic violence, and other forms. Many nations take part in this event and develop brand-new safety regulations to protect women.

26th November 2022: Constitution Day (India)

Every year on November 26th, Constitution Day—also referred to as National Law Day—celebrates the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1949. The Constitution took effect on January 26, 1950, and India celebrates this day as Republic Day.