Netizens Got Stunned To Witness The Viral Photo Of Goose Flying Upside-Down

The stunning photograph of a goose got circulated on social media as it features the goose flying near the Dutch town of Arnhem was captured by photographer Vincent Cornelissen.



The photo has grabbed special attention as the goose was flying in an upside-down posture, which has gone viral on Instagram. The goose's body appears upside down in the popular picture, with its neck and head twisted for 180 degrees from its typical position. It has raised a lot of people questioning how it is possible.

Cornelissen, the photographer who captured and uploaded the photo on his Facebook page for the users and specifically for the bird lovers, quickly went viral. Cornelissen stated this photo was captured previously this year in an interview with ABC 12. It has ignited a heated debate about why the goose do this since it was shared.

While in an interview, several questions were aroused, and in response to the questions, he answered that he noticed that one of the three seemed to have difficulty flying in a straight line. He was experiencing difficulty, which he assumed was due to the wind. He took several shots of him because it appeared to be suffering. It does appear strange, and some people also expressed their fear as they were afraid that the photograph, which was shot earlier this year, reveals that the goose is damaged in some manner.

Cornelissen further mentioned that he received a message from a Dutchman living in Norway. The man clarified that he witnessed the same on a daily basis and also stated that it is known as 'whiffling goose.'