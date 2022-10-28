Paralympic Swimmer Hold Several Records For Offering Solid Performances

Former Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds, also known as Britain's own champion "Ellie" Simmonds, is now a contestant on the 20th season of Strictly Come Dancing after leaving the pool.Every Sunday night on the show, Ellie and her dancing partner Nikita Kuzmin have achieved success after triumph.

The multi-record holder and member of the Guinness World Records 2023 Hall of Fame has won the public's affection and the admiration of the judges thanks to his consistently impressive routines and strong performances.

Although the British athlete ended her Paralympic career in 2021, medals and achievement are undoubtedly not new to her. She established herself as a trailblazer and an inspiration for principles that go well beyond the world of competitive swimming both during her career and outside the pool.

The 27-year-old is well renowned for her mantra, "work hard, be yourself," and she has won no fewer than 10 World Championships.

At the Beijing Summer Paralympics in 2008, Ellie made her competitive debut. After that, she was in the lead on almost all scoreboards, setting numerous records while inspiring the public with her positive outlook, unwavering commitment, and incredible athletic prowess.

In 2009, she won her first Guinness World Records title. With a time of 2 minutes and 44.21 seconds, she set a new record for the quickest short course 200 m freestyle swim by a female para swimmer a year after her debut.

Together with the several victories at Beijing, that achievement launched a bright career and demonstrated that the young athlete would not be new to honours and records.

Ellie established a new record just three years after making her pool debut.She first broke the record for the quickest 800 m freestyle by a female para swimmer in 2011, and she went on to break it again the following year. She was competing at the time in Berlin, Germany, and her time was 11 minutes, 24.36 seconds and after this she never looked back and is a long list where she continuously achieved the records one after another.