Parents Who Previously Despised Her Daughter For Being Transwoman Later Organized Function For Her

Nisha, a transwoman from Virudhachalam, would never have envisaged going to home two or three years ago. Considering their initial hostility, her parents not only welcomed her at home a month ago, however they also organised a Manjal Neer for their daughter on Wednesday.

Generally, a year following gender-affirmation surgery, such functions are held for transpeople. K Amudha, her mother explained that the Manjal Neer function was traditionally organised by transpeople. But they kept it for her . On Wednesday, relatives flocked to the gathering to send their well wishes to the 21-year-old.

The ceremony was completed and she was honored by her female relatives. According to sources, Nisha is the daughter of Kolanji, a wage labourer, and Amudha, a sanitary worker. Nisha explained that when her parents enquired about her identification, she told them she has always felt like a woman.

Nisha travelled to Tiruchy and made friends with the local transgender community. Amudha added that she returned home a few months ago and explained her position.

Her school friends, in addition to her family, wished her well. The acceptability of the transgender community has grown throughout time.