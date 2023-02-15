Photos Of Guinness World Record Achiever's Giant Crab Went Viral

The Guinness Book of World Records includes a gigantic crab by the name of Big Daddy as the "widest crustacean living in captivity." The group posted many pictures of the creature on Instagram along with an in-depth commentary. People have been curious about the sharing ever since it was posted. 14 hours have passed since the post was shared. The share has more than 98,000 likes since it was uploaded. More comments have been added to the post.

Guinness World Records posted amazing images of Big Daddy on Instagram. He was a Japanese spider crab that resided at the Sea Life centre in Blackpool, England.

Big Daddy is the widest crustacean currently residing in captivity, with legs that reach 3.11 metres (10 feet 2.5 inches) long. Big Daddy, a well-known professional wrestler who frequently competed in the ring at the Blackpool Tower, inspired the crab's moniker. The formidable Big Daddy was also the owner of a 1.43 m long crab leg record! In Blackpool, this was confirmed.

The world-record-breaking crab was originally going to be sold in a Japanese seafood market, but a compromise allowed for his flight to the UK. The largest crabs in the world can be found in the deep waters off the Japanese island of Honshu, where they primarily eat dead fish and smaller crustaceans. They can live for up to a century.

Meanwhile, early in 2016, Big Daddy gently passed away at the age of about 80, according to Guinness World Records.