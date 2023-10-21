Preserving cultural treasure of Bathukamma is their forte

Hyderabad: While Bathukamma songs gained significant popularity following the formation of Telangana, Aksharyaan in the State has undertaken the valuable task of meticulously documenting the most unique and elusive compositions associated with this cherished festival. Speaking to The Hans India, Inampudi Sreelakshmi, 55-year-old writer, who is currently the deputy director of Telugu University in Hyderabad, says, “Before the creation of the Telangana State in 2014, the talent of many women writers in the region remained largely unrecognised. However, in 2019, a transformative initiative called ‘Aksharyaan’ was launched. Initially, it began with 46 women, and today it has grown to a strong community of 1530 women writers. The significance of the name ‘Aksharyaan’ becomes clear when you consider that it draws inspiration from the popular Chandrayaan 2 mission of 2019.”

Under the guidance of the current director of Telangana Language and Culture department, Dr. Mammidi Harikrishna, this literary endeavour has soared to new heights, much like the ambitious lunar mission it takes its name from. Aksharyaan is not only a platform for women to showcase their artistic and literary skills but also a symbol of their growing influence and recognition in the literary world.

This forum for women writers goes beyond the realm of cultural exploration and delves into the critical societal issues that women encounter, including domestic violence, dowry-related problems, female foeticide, and various other pressing concerns.

The forum has produced numerous insightful essays on Bathukamma, a festival that has now achieved international acclaim. Simultaneously, it recognises the escalating environmental degradation caused by the over-exploitation of resources. It is imperative that we convey the message of environmental stewardship to our future generations, ensuring a sustainable and harmonious coexistence with our planet.

“The Bathukamma festival predominantly revolves around three core elements: flowers, the environment, and women. In our committed initiative, we have undertaken the task of meticulously documenting these crucial aspects. Through this comprehensive documentation, we aim to preserve and celebrate the rich floral traditions, promote environmental awareness and conservation, and empower women as the driving force behind the festival’s vitality”, adds Inampudi Sreelakshmi.

The Telangana Language and Culture Department supported the initiative when the forum reached out to every nook and corner of the State for the purpose of documenting these songs and essays. Their sponsorship recognised the urgency of this endeavour, as many of these invaluable songs and literary works may become inaccessible to us once the current generation passes away. This collaboration ensures the preservation and accessibility of these cultural treasures for generations to come.

In crafting her own narrative, Sreelakshmi engaged in profound conversations with her grand-aunts in her hometown of Nizamabad, who she affectionately refers to as the unofficial custodians of the festival’s age-old traditions. Her essay, titled ‘Galli nunchi Guinness daaka,’ offers a captivating chronicle of the festival’s evolution. It traces its humble origins in the local neighborhoods to its triumphant moment of recognition in the Guinness World Records in 2019, when an astounding one lakh women enthusiastically participated in the grand celebration held at LB Stadium in Hyderabad.

Numerous writers have pooled their talents and insights to create a compelling anthology of 55 essays, to be presented in the forthcoming book titled ‘Okaka Puvvesi Chandamama.’ Within its pages, they have skillfully woven together the festival’s rich history and captivating anecdotes. The wealth of knowledge they have collectively shared surpasses the information readily available online, providing a deeper and more nuanced perspective on this festival.

“Aksharyaan acts as a vital bridge connecting our members with publishers. This mutually beneficial relationship ensures that publishers find the content they seek, while our writers have the opportunity to delve into topics that deeply resonate with them,” adds Inampudi Sreelakshmi.