Renowned Journalist, Alka Raza Appointed As The New Chairperson Of XLRI's Centre

Alka Raza, a noted journalist and novelist, has been named chairperson of the Centre for Gender Equality and Inclusive Leadership (CGEIL) at XLRI - Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur. The centre was founded in March of last year with the goal of empowering women by encouraging female participation in economically productive activities.

In a Facebook post, Raza stated that she is now the Chairperson of XLRI's Centre for Gender Equality and Inclusive Leadership (CGEIL), which is situated in Delhi NCR. XLRI is India's oldest and most prestigious business school.

The worrying rise in the gender gap in the country was the catalyst reason for the establishment of the centre. According to the World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Index (GGI) 2021, India ranks 140th out of 156 countries. In GGI 2006, it was ranked 98th. As per the UN Human Development Report's Survival Gender Inequality Index (GII), India ranks 155th out of 156 countries in terms of health and survival.

CGEIL was founded by XLRI alumni who are dedicated about increasing women's participation in leadership and the workforce. A formal body of XLRI Alumni, XL4W, was established to promote the effort.

XLRI director Father Paul Fernandes welcomed her and said, they are pleased to have her as part of the Centre with 35-plus years of experience featuring continents. She adds ample experience to the institution, encompassing major socio-political and economic crises worldwide. Her considerable contributions to tackling women's issues and human development. Fernandes added that they are excited to learn more about her groundbreaking work, which has echoed across Africa, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and Western Asia, among other locations.

The XLRI director noted that through targeted and broad-based interventions, CGEIL has set a goal to enhance women's involvement in the workforce within the next five to ten years. Initially, we established this centre with the goal of establishing a world-class centre of excellence in the future.

Shreyashi Chakraborty, assistant professor of organisational behaviour at XLRI and the center's initial chairperson, will hand over the reins to Raza.

Raza acknowledged XLRI for its confidence and trust in her, and expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to be a part of India's oldest and most prestigious management institute. She stated that her years of experience have taught me that it is our responsibility and necessity to reach out to those who are less fortunate. Women must be recognised for the part and contribution they have made throughout history.