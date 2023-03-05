Researchers Discovered A Different Method For Calculating Time

In our world of ticking clocks and swinging pendulums, telling the difference between "then" and "now" is as easy as counting the seconds. But 'then' can't always be predicted down at the quantum size of buzzing electrons. Even worse, "now" frequently turns into an ambiguous haze. In some situations, a stopwatch will not be effective.



According to a 2022 study by scientists at Sweden's Uppsala University, the form of the quantum fog itself may hold the key to a solution. They discovered a fresh approach to measure time that doesn't require a specific starting point through tests on the wave-like properties of something called a Rydberg state.

The overinflated balloons of the particle kingdom are rydberg atoms. These atoms are inflated with lasers rather than air and have electrons orbiting far from the nucleus in extremely high energy states. In rare circumstances, a second laser can be employed to keep track of time-related changes in the electron's position.

These "pump-probe" methods can be used, for example, to gauge the speed of some ultrafast devices. Engineers can use the ability to induce Rydberg states in atoms to their advantage, not least when creating unique parts for quantum computers. It goes without saying that physicists have learned a lot about how electrons behave when pushed into a Rydberg state.

However, because they are quantum animals, their movements resemble an evening spent playing roulette rather than beads sliding around on a tiny abacus. Every ball roll and jump is combined into a single game of chance. Rydberg wave packets are the mathematical playbook for this crazy game of Rydberg electron roulette.

Similar to real waves, interference occurs when multiple Rydberg wave packets are present in an area, producing different patterns of ripples. If you combine enough Rydberg wave packets, the resulting individual patterns will each indicate the unique amount of time it takes for the wave packets to evolve in unison.

The purpose of this series of studies was to examine these very "fingerprints" of time and demonstrate that they were trustworthy and consistent enough to be used as a kind of quantum timestamping. To demonstrate how their distinctive results could hold up over time, their research involves measuring the outcomes of laser-excited helium atoms and comparing their results with theoretical expectations.