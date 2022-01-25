Russian YouTuber Holds Guinness World Record Title For His Retractable Lightsaber

The first retractable lightsaber was made by Alex Burkan (Russia), the man behind the YouTube channel Alex Lab. The lightsaber generates a plasma blade that is over one metre (3.28 feet) long. The blade has the ability to cut through steel at temperatures of over 2,800°C (5,072°F).



Alex explained that always been a huge Star WarsTM fan, and the lightsaber was my most-wanted device. His main subject of research and work has been hydrogen producing equipment since 2013, so he opted to see if he could create something. However, duplicating the Star Wars™ inspired lightsaber was no easy process.









Every stage of the development and construction process was a challenge. He has been collecting ideas and spare components for my lightsaber and power equipment for many years on the internet and from junk yards. Alex's initial step was to develop and manufacture high-pressure equipment that he could subsequently adapt for use with his lightsaber.

An electrolyser is a crucial part of my lightsaber. An electrolyser is a device that can produce a large volume of hydrogen and oxygen and compressed it to desired pressure without the necessity of a mechanical compressor. This electrolyser, which divides water into hydrogen and oxygen gases, is likewise used by Alex as a hydrogen booster for his motorcycle.

Alex was able to alter the hydrogen and oxygen burner to generate the shape and length required for his lightsaber after hundreds of trials and bench testing. His search for a realistic lightsaber, on the other hand, was far from ended. He had to then design a small yet strong hydrogen and oxygen burner that would fit in the handle.

Finally, the most difficult task was fitting the entire gas distribution system into a lightsaber handle. The lightsaber possesses more than just the ability to cut through metal. Plasma is a stream of highly ironized particles, so this lightsaber may also draw lightning and other high-voltage charges, according to him.

Considering all of the work that has gone into making his lightsaber what it is now, Alex still has a few tweaks he wants to make to better his design.

Since this is a first prototype, it has a lot of room for improvement. The hydrogen torch is not as stable as it could be, and individuals can easily see it when it moves. It only lasts 30 seconds on full power. Due to hydrogen flashback, the lightsaber can sometimes just explode up in your palm. Alex intends to develop the prototype by replacing the fuel tank with a carbon tank system and updating the nozzle.